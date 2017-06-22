The Miss Bahamas Organization (MBO) received a major corporate sponsor and partnership with the newest mobile network company, ALIV.

Solidifying its brand, ALIV announced partnership with MBO sponsoring the organization with $105,000 over the next three years.

At a press conference, yesterday to announce the partnership, Bianca Bethel-Sawyer, manager of corporate events and sponsorship with ALIV said the company looks forward to its partnership.

“ALIV, The Bahamas newest mobile network company is delighted to announce our sponsorship of the Miss Bahamas organization over the next three years,” Mrs. Bethel-Sawyer said.

“Pageants throughout the country provide an economic boost and the winners represent The Bahamas on the world stage as ambassadors which is always a plus for the country.

“These pageants are also a philosophy of our culture and as a result, it is important for ALIV to be part of these events and support them as best as we can.”

Mrs. Bethel-Sawyer also noted that the company is aligned with all aspects Bahamians and sees partnering with MBO as something most, if not all, corporations should support.

“At ALIV, we believe in the promotion of Bahamians, promotion of Bahamian culture and promotion of the country in as many ways as possible,” she said.

“No doubt with what the Miss Bahamas Organization committee is doing cannot be overlooked and must be supported by corporate Bahamas.

“ALIV has committed financial support to assist with the promotion of the event as well as its overall success on July 30.”

According to the manager of events, this sponsorship comes as the company seeks to solidify its brand, noting that being a part of MBO ALIV will be seen throughout.

“Additionally, the sponsorship gives us brand visibility as the events allow us to present the overall winner with a device tablet and phone and data package during the course of her reign,” Mrs. Bethel-Sawyer said.

“Provide devices for the first and second runner up among other prizes and surprises for contestants as well.

“We truly see this as a great opportunity for us to invest in the pageant industry, Bahamian culture and young Bahamian women.

“The power of ALIV brand, the strength of our partnership like this one with the Miss Bahamas Organization and the passion of our people puts us in a great position to have a lasting and meaningful effect on enhancing the lives of Bahamians and visitors alike.”

Representing MBO, Vice President of Corporate Sponsorship and Media Relations Jerome Sawyer was on hand at the presentation and expressed the enthusiasm of the organization’s partnership with ALIV.

“On behalf of our president Ms. Michelle Malcolm and the entire committee, our queen and contestants, we say a heartfelt thank you to ALIV for believing in Miss Bahamas Organization and for believing in our continued work,” Mr. Sawyer said.

“Our organization has been in existence now for 12 years and we have over a decade plus been very proud of the achievements and the impact that we have made on the lives of not just our title holders, but our contestants as well.”

Mr. Sawyer also noted that the partnership between the two represents what each company is about with regards to community awareness.

“From the organizations perspective, this partnership really represents what the organization is all about, an opportunity for our queen and contestants to receive the national exposure, for them to be a part of a company that is community minded and that is involved in development and the betterment of The Bahamas,” he said.

“So, we thank you from that aspect as well.”

This year, the Miss Bahamas World pageant will see nine women vie for the crown, according to Mr. Sawyer, women with a variety of differences.

“We are very pleased to have a cadre of nine beautiful contestants, who come from a cross section of islands, backgrounds and even cultures within The Bahamas and we are so very happy to be able to afford them this opportunity,” Mr. Sawyer said.

Mr. Sawyer further expressed the organizations excitement with having a mobile company as partners as they look forwarded to launching an app for voting purposes.

“We are also happy that ALIV is on board this year because as a pageant, we are looking to up the ante,” Mr. Sawyer said.

“This year, once again, we are happy to announce that our Miss Bahamas app will be launching very soon which will allow pageant fans from around the world to be able to vote their favourite contestant as well as keep up with all of the pageant activities.”

With the help of ALIV, as a sponsor, the organization will launch a reality show “Road to the Crown”, July 4, leading up to the finale.

The Miss Bahamas World Pageant is scheduled for July 30, at the Baha Mar Convention Center.