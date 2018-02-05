The Government has invited prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to aid Bahamian students with solving real world challenges of their choosing.

This was announced by Transport and Local Government Minister Frankie Campbell last week during the launch of the Sustainable Nassau Action Plan and Ideathon at the University of the Bahamas (UB).

“I urge you to take advantage of this amazing opportunity. Despite what my generation may tell you about your impatience, this can in fact serve you as you demand action and result at a faster pace than has been traditionally accepted.

“I implore you to be curious. I am implore you to be innovative and inventive.

“Take advantage of the greatest resource that you have here at the University of The Bahamas, which is collective knowledge and creativity to build a modern Bahamas that you want to see,” Mr. Campbell told students present in the audience during the Ideathon.

MIT visiting professor, Dr. Colin “Topper” Carew, Director of the Media Lab stated why he is excited to be working with UB students to achieve such.

“One of the reasons that I am excited to be here is because I, ultimately would love to contribute to the planting of seeds with your young population.

“So, as you think about the future growth of this nation, you will have those brilliant minds that have evolved and contribute to the empowerment of this county,” Dr. Carew stated.

The winners of this challenge will get an opportunity to visit the Media Lab at MIT.