New Providence police need help finding four residents who Â escaped from the Simpson Penn Center for Boys on Saturday . A total of thirteen escaped the facility.

Shortly before 10 pm a supervisor on duty heard noise coming from one of the cottages.

While checking on the matter, he discovered an opening in the roof and several inmates missing.

Police Â Officers Â searched the Fox Hill area where they captured eight inmates and returned them to the school.

According to Social Services Minister Frankie Campbell, the young men range between the ages of 15 and 17.

He also said that, one of the inmatesâ€™ father returned him to the facility and all efforts are being made to ensure the safe return of the four remaining escapees.

The Â Minister Â is cautioning the public of harbouring escapees as it constitutes a serious offence under the law.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

In other crime news, forty- six Dominicans changed their pleas from “not guilty” to Â “guilty” on charges related to illegal fishing in Bahamian waters.

At a special sitting at the Magistrate Courts on Friday at the Remand Center at the Department of Correctional Services, the Dominican nationals who were previously charged before the courts on July 12, where they pleaded not guilty to numerous charges were fined over $3 million.

The Dominicans answered to charges of illegal foreign fishing which included possession of a grouper less than 3 pounds, possession of fresh crawfish during the closed season from April 1st â€“ July 31st 2018, possession of undersized crawfish, possession of prohibited apparatus, and engaging in illegal foreign fishing within the exclusive fishery zone of The Bahamas.

They were subsequently convicted and fined $53,000 each, and the captain of the vessel, Radhames Hernandez, was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison for firearm possession and one year for possession of a shot gun and ammunition.

With those charges running concurrently.

Another Dominican was fined $100,000 because this was his second conviction for poaching in Bahamian waters.

All of the men were remanded in custody at The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, and will be deported on completion of jail time or payment of fines.

On July 8th, the 46 Dominicans were apprehended aboard their vessel ‘Ronnye’ approximately 20 miles south east of cay lobos with approximately 33, 000 pounds of fishery products.

Police in Bimini arrested one male for drug possession and discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana.

In two separate incidents, reports are that on Friday, shortly after 10:00pm, a Bimini resident was arrested by officers for possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply.

After, he was found in possession of a quantity of suspected marijuana, and is expected to be arraigned before the magistrate court early next week.

In the second incident, on Saturday just before noon, officers acting on information went to an area near Radio Beach in Alice Town, Bimini where they discovered in bushes, a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana.

There were no arrest made on this matter and the estimated street value of the suspected marijuana is $5,000.00