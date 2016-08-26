Authorities in the capital have a woman in custody following the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, reports are that shortly after 12:30am, and a woman reported to police that she had just stabbed her boyfriend during an argument.

Police then went to a home located at Ida Street, where they met the lifeless body of an adult male who appeared to have been stabbed to death.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman was taken into custody by officers from the Southeastern Division and is assisting police with their investigations.