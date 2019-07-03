The string of violence continue after a man was shot and killed and a child hit, believed to be by the car that was driven by the gunmen.



According to police reports, shortly before 3 p.m. yesterday, a male was standing on the corner of Ragged Island Street and Andros Avenue, when the occupants of a gray vehicle pulled up and opened fire in his direction, hitting him to the body.



On the scene, Police Superintendent Shanta Knowles confirmed that the male died as a result of the injuries.



“He was able to run a short distance. He was hit about the body. He collapsed and was later pronounced deceased,” Supt. Knowles said.



“We know that as the vehicle was leaving the scene, a child was hit. We don’t have the condition of the child at this time, but we do have officers in search of that information.”



The child, whom Supt. Knowles said is believed to be a five-year-old, was taken from the scene to a medical facility.



Without releasing the identification of the deceased, Supt. Knowles said he was known to police until an official identification and next of kin notified.



However, she appealed to the public to come forward with information.



“We are asking members of the public, especially those in this community, who were around during the time of this incident and have information that can assist us with this investigation to please give us a call,” Supt. Knowles said.



This latest homicide brings the country’s murder count to 50 for the year.



With a recent double homicide last Friday in Star Estates, followed by a mass shooting in Montel Heights in the early hours of Sunday, Supt. Knowles could not confirm whether the incident was related to either.



“We are working this case in isolation at this time. We cannot say that this is connected to any of the recent matters, but we will continue to investigate. Should that information become available, we will definitely release it,” Supt. Knowles said.



Following Sunday’s mass shooting, during a police press conference, Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson said Bahamians have no need to fear.

When asked following this latest homicide if this still remains true, Supt. Knowles maintained that there is no need for public to fear.



“I do believe that the commissioner is quite correct in what he is saying. We don’t want the public to feel afraid or held hostage in their homes because of incidents that are occurring,” she said.



“We have manpower on the streets. Our operations have not ceased. In fact, we had officers nearby when this incident occurred. However, they were not close enough to apprehend those who were responsible, so we’re confident to know that our team of officers are on the streets and are working.”



According to Supt. Knowles, the victim is believed to be between 25 and 30-years-old.



As for Friday’s double homicide in Star Estates, police have identified the victims as Ian Elliot Porter, aka Irie, 48, of Star Estates and Raymond Adderley, 46, of Blue Hill Heights.



Police have also officially identified the man who was shot and killed on Thursday, June 28, at Calvin Street, as Nicholas Dixon, 22, of Calvin Street, off Soldier Road.



Investigations into these matters are ongoing.

