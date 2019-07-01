Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred last Thursday and left an adult male dead.

Shortly before 11 p.m., police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Calvin and Linkford Streets, off Soldier Road.

The lifeless body of an adult male was discovered on Linkford Street.

Paramedics attempted to revive the man, however he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigations continue.

In other crime news, police are seeking the publicâ€™s assistance in apprehending the suspects responsible for two separate armed robberies that occurred last Thursday.

Police said the first incident took place shortly after 8 a.m. when a female at a residence on Spikenard Road was approached by an armed male who robbed her of cash.

According to police, the assailant escaped on foot.

The second incident, according to police, took place shortly before 9 a.m. where a male was walking on Balliou Hill Road when he was approached by another male, armed with a sharp object, who proceeded to rob him of a bag containing personal effects.

The male was also assaulted in the process and taken to hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Also last Thursday, police acting on information recovered three illegal firearms from the streets of New Providence.

In the first incident, shortly after 1 p.m., Central Detective Unit officers proceeded to Fritz Lane, off East Street where they discovered a .25 millimeter pistol.

In the second incident, shortly before 2 p.m., Southern Division officers recovered a .45 millimeter pistol along with two rounds of ammunition on Flemming Street.

In the third incident, shortly after 4 p.m., officers in the area of Lyon Road, off Kemp Road observed a male acting suspiciously.

Upon seeing the officers, the male fled.

The officers searched the area and recovered a nine millimeter pistol.

No arrests were made surrounding these incidents.

Police Investigate Drowning

Police are also investigating an alleged drowning which occurred last Thursday.

Police said shortly before 5 p.m., they arrived at Holiday Drive, South Beach after receiving reports that an elderly male was in the water and appeared to be distressed.

The male was retrieved from the water by persons nearby who performed CPR on him until EMS arrived.

However, the male was later pronounced dead.