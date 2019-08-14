Police are investigating a shooting incident that left a man dead and two others with injuries.

According to police, shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, a group of persons were sitting in a yard on Amos Ferguson Street, off Palmetto Avenue, Coconut Grove, when they were approached by two armed men who opened fired in their direction, injuring three of them, before making good their escape.

One man was pronounced dead on scene, while the other two were transported to hospital and listed in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

