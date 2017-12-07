A 32-year-old man was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court for the alleged shooting death of 34-year-old Antoine Pierre.

Appearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes, Brisson Jean was formally charged with the September 2, 2016 murder of Pierre.

According to l police reports, Pierre who was shot multiple times in the Union Village area on Friday, September 2, died in hospital of his wounds two days later.

Jean, who was not required to enter a plea because of the nature of the crime, was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections.

Before being given his date to return to court, Jean told Magistrate Forbes, that he could not have committed the crime as Pierre was his “friend”.

He told the court that he spent nights at Pierre’s home and even at times ate food cooked by Pierre’s mother.

Forbes, then told Jean that he would have an opportunity to present his side at trial.

A sister of the deceased said she came to court to witness for herself that Jean was being arraigned.

With tears in her eyes, she told this Journal that she could not believe that Jean could have done the crime, noting that he is close to the family.

Jean returns to court on February 1st when he will be presented with a Voluntary Bill of Indictment that will fast tract his case to the Supreme Court.

He was not represented by an attorney.