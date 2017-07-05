A man was shot dead on Monday night and police are appealing to the public to assist with information concerning this latest homicide.

According to police, shortly before midnight, a man was standing near a home on Bimini Avenue, when a man armed with a handgun approached and shot him before fleeing on foot.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police confirmed that the victim was arrested for firearm possession in May 2017, and is on bail.

Investigations are ongoing.

In other crime news:

A British man was arrested in Harbour Island on Tuesday for drug possession.

Police said, shortly after 1 a.m., officers assigned to the Harbour Island District were on routine patrol on that island, when they saw a man standing near a nightclub who aroused their suspicion.

The officers conducted a search of the man and found a quantity of marijuana in his possession.

The man was then taken into custody and is expected to appear in court later this week to be formally charged.