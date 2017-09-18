A man on bail for murder was arrested over the weekend for an illegal handgun that he had in his possession.

Consistent with Commissioner’s Policing Plan for 2017, the Selective Enforcement Team (SET) of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) seized an illegal firearm from a man who is being monitored electronically.

According to police reports, shortly after 1 a.m. yesterday morning, the officers assigned to SET were in the area of Apache Alley, off Kemp Road, and noticed a man acting and behaving suspiciously.

The man was subsequently searched and was found with a .40 Glock pistol with seven rounds of ammunition.

The man was then taken into police custody for possession.

An hour later, a Police Operation Team took a nightclub owner into custody following the seizure of an illegal handgun he had in his possession.

Police said shortly after 2 a.m. the special ops team, acting on information, conducted a search of the man’s nightclub on East Street and Gibbs Corner.

Upon search of the nightclub, police uncovered a Smith and Wesson pistol and a pistol magazine with 14 rounds of ammunition hidden in a toilet bowl.

The owner was subsequently taken into police custody in relation to the discovery.

Police reports indicate that on Saturday shortly after 10 p.m. a man was on Dawson Street when three males in a gray Ford Explorer approached him while he was in his Honda Civic and robbed him of his cell phone, cash and his vehicle before speeding off.

In a separate incident, shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, a woman, who had just arrived at her home in Kennedy Subdivision, was approached by three males in a red Honda Fit car.

Armed with a handgun, the men robbed the woman of her silver Nissan Fuga, license plate AF 3436 before speeding off.

Investigation into these matters are ongoing.

With a busy weekend, police are also investigating an intentional hit and run incident.

According to a police report, shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, two women were involved in an altercation in the parking lot of a local bank on Baillou Hill Road South that led to one of the women intentionally being struck by a vehicle.

The victim of the hit and run was rushed to the hospital where she is listed in serious condition.

Police confirmed that they are following significant leads for the female suspect who struck the victim and fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Investigations are also ongoing in this incident.

In an island wide operation conducted over the weekend, police arrested 28 persons for a number of criminal offenses and outstanding court warrants.

Additionally 386 drivers were ticketed for various traffic violations.