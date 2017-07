Police are looking for a male resident of Green Turtle Cay, Abaco who was reported missing on Saturday.

He was reported missing at the Coopers Town Police Station and was last seen between Little Hog Cay and Green Turtle Cay driving a jet ski.

According to police, the man is described as having light brown complexion, medium built and was last seen wearing a white cargo pants and a blue shirt.

Police are appealing to the public for any information about the man’s whereabouts.