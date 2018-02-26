A man became the country’s latest traffic fatality after a two car collision on John F. Kennedy Drive this weekend.

Shortly before 4:00am Saturday Morning, a traffic accident occurred in the vicinity of Lake View Cemetery, involving a blue Honda Accord and a 2003 Cadillac Escalade. In the accident, a male passenger of the Honda vehicle was ejected from the vehicle.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Officers from the Traffic Division are continuing investigation into this matter.