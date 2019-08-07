Police shot a man dead in Fox Hill on Tuesday.

According to police, shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday they responded to reports of gunshots on Grant Street, Fox Hill where they encountered a male acting in a suspicious manner.

Police said as they approached the suspect, he produced a firearm, pointed it in the direction of the officers, which resulted in a struggle between the suspect and the officers.

Officers, being in fear for their lives, fired their service weapon at the suspect, injuring him.

Paramedics were called to the scene, attempted to revive the suspect, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police recovered a black handgunat the scene.

Her Majestyâ€™s Coroner visited this scene and will continue investigations into this matter.