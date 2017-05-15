A man was killed by police over the weekend, as he led police on high speed chase throughout the capital.

The deceased was a part of a group of four men who fired at police during a car chase.

According to reports, shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, police were on routine patrol when they attempted to stop a Honda vehicle for a traffic violation at the junction of Balliou Hill and Wulff Roads.

The vehicle refused to stop and sped off. The officers gave chase and during the pursuit the occupants of the vehicle fired several shots at the police.

The chase ended on Montrose Avenue near Tenwich Street, where the vehicle crashed into a wall and was engulfed in flames. Four males emerged from the vehicle and were arrested.

The male suspects were taken to hospital for injuries received during the crash. Later that day, one of the men succumbed to his injuries, while another was released.

Two of the men remain in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

In other crime news:

Police also took several illegal firearms off the streets of New Providence in separate incidents over the weekend, in which three adult males were taken into custody with the find.

In the first incident, shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, a team of officers assigned to the Selective Enforcement Team, were on routine patrol on First Street Coconut Grove near Robinson Road, where they saw two adult men walking who aroused their suspicion.

The two men were accosted, searched and a nine millimeter handgun with 15 rounds of ammunition was recovered from the waist of one of them. The two suspects were then taken into custody for questioning.

In the second incident, around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Mobile Division officers, acting on information, went to a bar located on Kemp Road where they conducted a search of an adult man and found a .40 pistol with four rounds of ammunition in his possession.

The man was then taken into custody.