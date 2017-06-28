A fight at a nightclub early Tuesday morning left one man dead and two other men detained in hospital.

According to police, the fight broke out around 2:30 a.m. at a nightclub located on Farrington Road when two men were shot and another was stabbed.

The three men were taken to the hospital, where one of them succumbed to their injuries.

Police reported that the other two men are detained in the hospital. One man is in serious condition while the other is in stable condition.

In other crime news:

Police are looking for suspects in two separate cases of armed robberies that occurred in the Abaco and Nassau.

According to police, around 9 a.m., two men armed with guns robbed a business establishment in Treasure Cay, Abaco of cash before escaping.

Then, in Nassau around 11:30 a.m. police said a man driving a black 2009 Suzuki Swift car in the area of Hospital Lane and Meeting Street was robbed by two men armed with guns.

Investigations into both matters are ongoing.

Police are appealing to the public for any information.