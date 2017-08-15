Franklyn Johnson, 30, was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court on Monday for the August 7 death of Keno Hepburn.

Also appearing in the Magistrate’s Court in connection to the matter was 37-year-old Steven Robinson.

Johnson was charged with murder while Robinson was charged with grievous harm. The pair were not required to enter a plea.

While in court, Johnson requested medication for his asthma and pre-existing kidney condition.

The victim, 30-year-old Keno Hepburn, was killed at a Cowpen Road nightclub in New Providence on Emancipation Day.

According to police, Hepburn was involved in an argument with several other men before he was shot outside the club. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is adjourned until October 11.