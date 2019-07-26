Categorized | National News

Man Charged for Stealing from Banks

Posted on 26 July 2019.

Twenty-seven-year-old Samuel Kemp was charged in the Magistrateâ€™s Court yesterday with six counts of money laundering and six counts of stealing.

Kemp is alleged to have stolen nearly $9,000 from Scotiabank between June 19 – 21 and $80,000 from Commonwealth Bank between July 2 – 4. 

The Davis Street resident pleaded not guilty to all counts and was advised of his right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court. 

Kemp was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections and is expected back in court on October 1. 

