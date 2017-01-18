A 43 year old drug suspect pleaded not guilty to two drug related charges yesterday.

Desno Scott was arraigned yesterday before Magistrate Andrew Forbes on two separate counts.

He was first charged with possession of an unspecified quantity of cocaine with the intent to supply on January 10, 2017.

On the second count, he was charged with conspiracy with others to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply on that same day.

The Hamster Road resident was denied bail.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until March 13, 2017.

Avory Sargent, 39, was charged earlier in this case.