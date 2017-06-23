A search at a home on Thursday led police to uncover an AK-47 assault rifle.

Police said the weapon was discovered in a home on Kemp Road occupied a male.

Officers assigned to the Selective Enforcement Team executed the search warrant when they found assault rifle and seven rounds of ammunition.

The male occupant was subsequently taken into custody.

In other crime news:

Two men are in police custody for possession of marijuana following separate incidents on Wednesday afternoon.

The first incident took place at noon when officers from the Southwestern Division saw a vehicle during a routine patrol on Fire Trail Road that aroused their suspicion.

The driver threw a taped package outside when the police approached the vehicle.

Police said the package contained five pounds of marijuana.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers from the Southeastern Division were also on routine patrol on Gilda Street, Kennedy Sub-division when they found a plastic bag containing 16 small foil wrappings with marijuana in a man’s possession.

Police are currently searching for suspects in recent a shooting and robbery incident.

A shooting on Wednesday at Hillside Estates has left one man in the hospital when he was shot in the front of his home.

According to police, the suspect was driving a gold coloured Ford Explorer when he pulled up and shot the man.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, police said a man with dark complexion robbed a woman at gunpoint at her home on Boatswain Hill and sped off with her white 2012 Honda Coupe, license plate AD6916M.

Investigations are ongoing for both the robbery and shooting incidents.