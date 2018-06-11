A major drug bust on the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park has resulted in two men being arrested early yesterday morning.

Conducting a joint operation and while searching Waderick Wells Cay, also known as the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Marines, along with Park Wardens found a large quantity of suspected marijuana on the Cay.

Defence Force Marines in conducting the search apprehended two males who were in the immediate vicinity with their disabled vessel.

The men were taken into custody and handed over to police with the suspected drugs for further investigation.

The estimated weight of drugs is 168 pounds with an estimated value: $168,000.00.

In other Crime News:

Police also reported the discovery and recovery of dangerous drugs and illegal ammunition in New Providence in an area off Baillou Hills.

According to the police report, shortly after 6pm Saturday, Drug Enforcement Officers acting on information, conducted a search of a bushy area at Seaview Close off Baillou Hill Road and recovered 50 rounds of 9m ammunition and a small quantity of marijuana. No arrest was made.

Police in Grand Bahama also reported the discovery of dangerous drugs on that island. Reports indicated that on Saturday, shortly after10:00am, officers of the Central Detective Unit also acting on information, went to an area on Frobisher Drive where they searched a derelict vehicle and discovered two plastic bags containing a quantity of suspected marijuana.

The drugs were collected and the area checked for suspects. However there was also no arrests made in this matter.

Investigations into all the matters are ongoing.