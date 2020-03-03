Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd said he looks forward to meeting with Assistant Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux to determine the role he will play at the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The initial meeting did not happen as expected, due to conflict in time, Lloyd said.

“Officer Deleveaux and I are scheduled to meet. We are searching a time when it is convenient for both of us, so that we can determine precisely how he fits in the Ministry of Education, what his role is going to be. We look forward to his contribution,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd said he believes Deleveaux can add value to the Ministry of Education because of his extensive experiences and qualifications in security.

“He’s a very seasoned, experienced, very qualified officer, who can, I believe, make a substantial contribution to the upgrade of our security apparatus at the Ministry of Education. As you know, we have approximately 250 buildings and 72 schools and that’s across 20 islands. We have a big, big, big task ahead of us with regards to being properly securitized in the ministry,” he said.

Last week, Lloyd said he welcomed the ACP to the ministry where he said there is a wide spectrum of security responsibilities.

ACP Deleveaux was one of three officers appointed to government ministries following his return from vacation leave.

Deleveaux’s appointment was expected to begin on February 13, but his attorney Wayne Munroe said he was awaiting more details about the Ministry of Education’s concerns.

