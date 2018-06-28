The Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) has opened its doors to 40 of 49 new graduates of the University of the West Indies for a one year internship, according to Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands.

Dr. Sands described this internship as essential for the preparation and licensure for the country’s medical graduates.

He added that this will allow the new physicians to have adequate training to manage the health concerns of the day.

Dr. Sands also said that PMH was first approved to facilitate internships back in 1967 with just 25 students.

Since then, things have changed as more Bahamians choose to enter the medical field.

The minister said that he never imagined the exponential growth of the medical training program and suggested that the country work to accommodate this boost in talent.

He said, “Our success has created a massive logistical, fiscal, and ethical nightmare as human implications represented symbolically by these nine students.”

He added, “Their current fears demonstrate yet another area where we have postponed definitive resolution of impending problems at multiple, various levels.”

The minister stressed that a one opt solution to their immediate needs will only kick the can one year down the road.

He said, “Even if we hope that things will get better next year, hope by itself without definitive action is neither an effective tool nor a wise one.”

Dr. Sands also drew attention to many Bahamian students that opt to take their medical studies abroad while coming home with the same cry—no jobs.

He said that he has been engaging institutions throughout the region along with the CARICOM Secretariat where he was able to secure four internship opportunities in the Cayman Islands for graduates.

The Minister of Health said, “While we empathize with and feel the tremendous stress of these graduates, let me assure them and their families that this government will make all efforts to successfully resolve this matter to allow completion of their training.”

He assured the new graduates that the government will not leave them hanging.