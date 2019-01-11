President of the Bahamas Bar Association, Kahlil Parker says the “time for debate has passed and meaningful action is required” for protecting members of the legal fraternity.

In his remarks at the opening of the Legal Year, Mr. Parker addressed a recent attack on a prosecutor from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions earlier this week.

The prosecutor, according to the police, was attacked and stabbed at an establishment.

Mr. Parker, commending earlier comments made by Attorney General, Senator Carl Bethel, said that more needs to be done.

“While we remember those of us who discharge the solemn function as prosecutors before the Criminal Courts, who do their duty in the face of ever-present dangers, I must also lament the fact that we all as attorneys stand in the breach as a matter of course, and we all bear the burden of the results of litigation and other contentious matters.

“This assault on our brother has made manifest the fact that the time for debate has passed and that meaningful action is required. I commend the Attorney General for his timely remarks and acknowledgment of the gravity of this situation.

“I admonish both the Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions to ensure that substantive measures are taken immediately to protect our members”, Mr. Parker said.

In his address at the ceremony, Mr. Bethel said that the physical safety of the judiciary is of utmost importance.

“I wish to reemphasize that the office of the Attorney General takes the question of the physical safety of all persons involved in the administration of justice with utmost seriousness, inclusive of all members of the judiciary and our prosecutors.

“If there are any apparent deficiencies, one need only inform my office and we will immediately seek to assist in addressing any such issues,” Mr Bethel said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander confirmed that two men were in custody being questioned in connection with the matter, having turned themselves in.