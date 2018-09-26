Relatives packed a courtroom yesterday, afternoon as 22-year-old Travis Lamar Sawyer stood before a magistrate to face four counts of manslaughter by negligence.

The charges are inÂ connection with the 2018 Labour Day Parade accidentÂ that ended in the deaths of four women â€“ Tabitha Haye, Tami Gibson, Dianne Gray-Ferguson and Kathleen Fernander.

It isÂ alleged that while on the parade, Sawyer left his truck unattended.

From all accounts, the vehicle picked up speed as it rolled down East Hill Street, killing the named four, injuring dozens.

Sawyer, a resident of Silver Gates, was not required to enter a plea when he appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate, Subsusola Swain.

He was not granted bail.

He was instead remanded to The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until November 13 at 10:00am, for service of voluntary bill of indictment.Â