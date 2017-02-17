A week after the new St. Barnabas Constituency was announced by the Boundaries Commission, Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Member of Parliament (MP) Keod Smith suggested that he is the best prospect for that seat.

Not only does the attorney and former PLP MP believe he is the best suited for the position, but he said he has the support of the constituents.

These sentiments came while he appeared on Love 97’s daily talk show “Issues of the Day”.

“I grew up in these areas so I know what it is like to live in a wooden house that is not properly entertained by the landlord. I know that,” Mr. Smith said.

“As I move around canvassing the area, and I’ve been canvassing all over, we have over 1,000 signatures on the petition where people are saying they would like for me to the be the PLP representative,” he said.

“If I’m able to show that I have 1,000 signatures on the petition I’ve gotten on the ground by my team of persons working already, speaking with them, bringing on board a lot of people who are not traditionally PLP’s, but they want to support me. We’re bringing on board people who are seriously disgruntled, so we can calm the waters of some of the problems they have had,” he added.

PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts yesterday told The Bahama Journal that the former MP is not the only one who feels he has what it takes to represent the newly formed constituency.

“We have many persons who applied for the position, when they attended the council meeting last Friday,” said Mr. Roberts.

The PLP still has a few candidates to ratify for the 2017 general elections.

Some of the candidates ratified so far include Fred Mitchell for Fox Hill; Jerome Fitzgerald for Marathon; Melanie Griffin for Yamacraw; Hope Strachan for Sea Breeze; Kenred Dorsett for Southern Shores; Michael Halkitis for Golden Isles; Keith Bell for Carmichael; Leslie Miller for Tall Pines; Alfred Sears for Fort Charlotte; Dion Smith for Nassau Village; Arnold Forbes for Mt. Moriah and Cleola Hamilton for South Beach.

Meantime the party’s next ratification is scheduled for next week Thursday.