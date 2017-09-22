Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Michael Pintard yesterday during the official hand over of seed money to Junkanoo group leaders and representatives said it is the aim of the Free National Movement (FNM) to expand the culture of Junkanoo and made a commitment to the groups that seed money will be given in early 2018.

Speaking to the media and Junkanoo leaders at the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture yesterday, Mr. Pintard said he is happy to see young Bahamians becoming more involved in culture.

“It is an honor to serve in this capacity at a time when many young Bahamians making a decision to step up to the plate and continue the tradition that has been started by many of the giants who are in this room,” he said.

“We are looking forward to playing a pivotal role as government in helping to revitalize and further expand Junkanoo.”

Mr. Pintard also remarked that by virtue, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is committed to expanding culture in general, especially considering he is an avid junkanooer.

“The prime minister in particular is a junkanooer. He is absolutely committed to culture in general, Junkanoo in particular and that’s going to be reflected in the increase allocation to the expansion of Junkanoo in general and that is going to be evident,” Mr. Pintard said.

He further told the groups that they can expect to receive their share of seed monies earlier in 2018 to begin preparations for the major festival.

“Making a commitment that it will be much earlier in 2018, we wish to lead by example and we are happy to have as partners the Junkanoo leaders and all of their members and members of corporate Bahamas who we will be coming to in a very short period of time to partner with us in some exciting initiatives in further revitalizing Junkanoo,” Mr. Pintard said.

Also in attendance at yesterday’s presentation were co-chairs of the National Junkanoo Committee (NJC) Kishlane O’Brien and Dr. Dwight Marshall.

Mrs. O’Brien expressed her excitement, as this presentation was her first official function as part of the representative team of the NJC.

“We’d like to thank the minister and his government for considering the needs and the thoughts for Junkanoo throughout The Bahamas,” Mrs. O’Brien said.

“For allowing us to voice our concerns in a way that he saw fit to make presence to the prime minister, the Senate and the Cabinet to ensure that this increase today as you would see in your benefits will all be some that’s tangible and quite needy for us at this time.”

Seed money for Junkanoo groups was presented three months following a candid meeting with the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard and Junkanoo leaders in New Providence, on June 28, 2017.

Seed money is given to help jump start Junkanoo groups with their preparations for Boxing and New Year’s Day parades.