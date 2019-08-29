Although the Supreme Court granted an injunction ordering striking junior doctors to return to work, the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) announced yesterday that members of the Bahamas Doctors Union (BDU) decided to continue with their industrial action.

“As a result, services at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC), Rand Memorial Hospital and Grand Bahama clinics are limited to emergencies only,” the PHA said in a statement yesterday.

Emergencies, according to the PHA, are classified as injuries or illnesses that threaten life or limb, such as gunshot wounds, chest pains, head injury, uncontrollable bleeding, loss of consciousness, major trauma or accident and asthma, severe allergic reaction, extensive burn injuries, fractures or broken bones, deep lacerations and cuts and psychiatric emergencies, like suicidal attempt.

The PHA also noted that injuries or illnesses that are non-life threatening and can wait several hours for care are considered urgent care conditions and includes ear ache, sore throat, coughs, flus or colds, allergies, sprains and strains.

“The authority deeply regrets the impact of the continued withdrawal of service by members of the Bahamas Doctors Union on hospital services and patient care,” the statement read.

On Tuesday, the injunction was granted around at 5:45 p.m. by Justice Ian Winder and ordered that the BDU be restrained from contravening sections 76, 77 and 83 of the Industrial Relations Act.

Further, the union was ordered to instruct all of its members to return to work.

Prior to the injunction being granted, members of the BDU assembled in Rawson Square to protest it.

