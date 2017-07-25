Minister of State for Legal Affairs Elsworth Johnson warned the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) following a recent letter penned by Opposition Leader Philip Davis to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis regarding the recent investigations of former MPs.

When asked about the letter, while he said he had not seen as yet, Mr. Johnson said persons casting criticism should be cautious.

“The law provides certain valves that if individuals of the belief, let’s say in a civil matter, that the matter is vexatious, frivolous and discloses no reasonable cause of action, you have the courts you can have it struck out,” he said yesterday following the Caribbean Association of Law Librarians opening ceremony.

“If it is that you think any prosecution is malicious that provides certain avenues. These persons are senior attorneys. All I would say is they are matters before the courts. We must be very careful how we speak towards them.”

In the letter, Mr. Davis extends an invitation to meet with Dr. Hubert Minnis as soon as conveniently possible to discuss how public confidence in the system of law and order and the police can be better secured.

However, Mr. Johnson explained how he feels the matter should be handled.

“I would just invite all and sundry if there is any allegations of the breach of the law, not emotions, the breach of the law,” he said.

“You state which law has been breached then you go to that independent, impartial and fearless institutions and you state your claim.”