Bahamas Taxi Cab Union President Wesley Ferguson believes the Unified Bus Drivers Union moved a bit too fast with its decision to strike.

“At the same token you have to be prudent. You have to be patient and you have to know when and when not to move because things don’t really always work out when the date which was previously announced,” Mr. Ferguson said.

“In this business you have to not be too passive, but at the same token you have to know when to react.”

A few weeks ago, the Taxi Drivers Union and the Unified Bus Drivers Union formed an alliance. However, the taxi drivers, he said, could not stand with them.

Adopting a different approach, Mr. Ferguson said they will extend their deadline to have their issues resolved.

“Now because the government said July, it’s not very expedient for us to move on July 1,” he said.

“So, as a taxi union, we decided that we are going to be a little bit more reserved and give the government on final opportunity at least, by the middle of July, before we decide to do anything drastic.”

On Monday, Mr. Ferguson told The Bahama Journal that he would reach out to the government one last time as the union had no communication with the government since the impromptu meeting with Minister of Transport Renward Wells outside Cabinet in May.

Upon arrival at the Ministry of Transport, Mr. Ferguson discovered that Mr. Wells was out of the country.

Taxi union executives and transport officials will reportedly meet at the table tomorrow.