Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on July 10, which left a man dead and another man detained in hospital.

According to police, shortly after 9 p.m., two men were in the parking lot of a business establishment on East Street South and Cox Way, when they got into an altercation, which escalated, resulting in the men stabbing each other about the body.

Both men were transported to hospital, where one was later pronounced dead. The second man is detained in serious, but stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.