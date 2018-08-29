Going digital, that’s the new way for some government agencies application processes, including immigration.

Giving an update before the weekly cabinet meeting yesterday, Immigration Minister Brent Symonette, said despite a setback, the filing computerization system at the department will be up and running in two weeks.

“We had a slight setback.

If you’ve been up to Immigration, you’ve seen some changes on the ground floor, we intend to go paperless on the 10th of September,” he said.

Despite the increase in some of the fees for immigration, the Minister said this has not affected the application process in any way.

“From Sunday to today, I’ve probably done renewal of at least 500 hundred work permits for Haitian nationals in the country. I do about 200 a day,” he said.