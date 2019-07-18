In a formal letter of apology to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and Bahamians, Liberty Latin America CEO Balan Nair said he is sorry for the remarks he made and the unintended consequences that resulted.

The letter was issued yesterday and Nair said the messages he tried to convey, in the video that went viral, did not come across appropriately, have hurt many feelings, and for that he is sorry.

“I meant no disrespect to the prime minister, his office, or the citizens of the Bahamas. I look forward to putting this incident behind us and building a better BTC for its employees and for the Bahamas. I also wanted to thank you, Mr. Prime Minister, for your time in meeting me and my colleagues in your offices on July 8,” Nair added.

“It was a pleasure to meet with you again and to constructively discuss many topics that impact our respective business, Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC).”

He also emphasized that Liberty is excited about the business prospects for BTC and is committed to the company.

He added that the company is looking to invest in improving its networks across the region and will certainly look at The Bahamas as one of those markets to enhance and extend its network.

“I appreciate the relationship we have developed and our collaboration with the board of directors of BTC has been constructive as we work together on recent initiatives. My sincere hope is that we can continue to work together in a meaningful way to ensure that BTC can reach its potential and meaningfully contribute to the Bahamas,” Nair said.

