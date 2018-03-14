The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a tri-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires. We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings.

The 2018 series salutes fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s Golden Jubilee detailing his rags to riches story and incredible business success over these past fifty years. The Clifton Review will take an inside look at how he did it.

How To Make Success Inevitable

By P.J. Malone

Are there specific actions that an individual can take to ensure their success at a new business? We believe the answer is yes.

In reviewing fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s fifty years of success and dissecting the factors involved, we’ve discovered a combination of characteristics, a sort of formula that can work for others as well.

While no two persons are alike nor bring the same attributes to the table, there are several core characteristics that can be cultivated and developed to a level that allow these to work to one’s advantage in business.

We’ve been discussing them over the past few articles while delving into Nygard’s ability to turn a struggling company into a multi-million-dollar enterprise and also while researching what experts have to say about creating success. Now we are looking at how they can work for others and be applied to ensure business success.

As the saying goes, ‘anything worth doing is worth doing well’. In order to do anything well, it requires more effort than we may normally want to exert on a regular basis. The one thing that can motivate us to put in more effort beyond the level of energy that we may have is passion.

We believe that the foundation for any achievement is passion. The love of anything always motivates us to go beyond. In trying to make a business successful, there are many days that will require more input than one may have in the reserves and passion can make up the difference.

Passion is the foundational factor because it provides the impetus for the others. Like the factor that comes next—drive. Described as ‘an inner urge that stimulates activity’ (dictionary.com), drive keeps an individual moving towards their goal.

The drive and determination to get to the end goal must always be present. Without the constant drive and determination, there is no forward movement; and if there is no forward movement, you are not likely to achieve your goal. Passion can help to keep an individual motivated on those days when you just may not have the energy to keep pushing.

Another important factor and one that can help us to stay driven is a desire to want to be the best. This is easy if you are competitive by nature, but if you are not, this can be cultivated. So, if the idea appears too egotistical, think of striving to be the best in order to survive in business. Because, to be successful, one must always focus on the need to survive and thrive in business.

In the Lolly Daskal article discussed in our last publication, she discussed that successful people possess optimism. Some may find it difficult to believe that ‘nothing is impossible’, especially if you didn’t grow up with a grandfather like Peter Nygard’s to demonstrate that. However, it may be easier to believe that ‘anything is possible’. It is a similar sentiment and is representative of having optimism. This attitude is essential to any business success.

Important factors in Nygard’s success were his levels of perfectionism and attention to details. These factors were key to his competitive advantage. If you focus on making your product as perfect as you can and getting all of the details right, there is no doubt that you will produce a far superior product. There is no downside to such a focus and must be incorporated in any business that wishes to experience, not just success, but phenomenal levels of success.

One of the interesting discoveries we made about Peter Nygard is his uncanny intuitive sense. Many may not have an intuitive ability but one can similarly benefit by focusing and paying attention to their market as well as by remaining flexible and learning how to think strategically.

There is no doubt that developing these characteristics and using this approach can ensure success in any business. Know that the levels of success one can achieve using these attributes is proportionate to the levels of effort and practice of these factors in business.