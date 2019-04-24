Issues faced by hotel workers are still being negotiated, according to Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) President, Darren Woods.

Giving an update, Mr. Woods said that the Union and the Atlantis Resort are negotiating through the Department of Labour on the issue of the 12-point disciplinary system and a new housekeeping system the hotel tried to implement.

“We are still in discussions with them, as it relates to the IAP or the 12 points [system].

“They [Atlantis Resorts] have discontinued that. We’re still in negotiations with them as it relates to the shift.

“We have some matters that we are dealing with through the channels [Department of Labour]. We are using the process of negotiations.

“When those negotiations breakdown, you will hear from us,” Mr. Woods said.

In November of last year, the hotel workers were on a work to rule after the resort attempted to implement the new shift system.

In December, the resort requested more time to consider its decision.

Mr. Woods noted at the time that the resort attempted to bring on the new disciplinary system without negotiating with the union to have it incorporated into BHCAWU’s industrial agreement.

Mr. Woods said barring a favourable outcome, the union will decide its next move.