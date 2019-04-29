Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) officers are coping with what Commodore Tellis Bethel yesterday described as a “real blow” following the murder of one of its very own on Government House grounds.

The victim was identified as Petty Officer Phillip Perpall, who served on the force for 30 years.

According to Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson, police officers received word of the incident around 3am yesterday.

He said, “responding officers, upon arrival, spoke with the officers of the RBDF, who reported that around 2:30 am a male accessed the premises of Government House and made his way to the guard house where the Guard Commander and other officers were.

“I was told that the Guard Commander was sitting in the administrative area along with another marine, while others were on break in the room area.”

He also said that the suspect open fire on the Guard Commander, hitting him multiple times to the upper body before fleeing the scene.

Mr. Ferguson added that the suspect was pursued by marines, however he was somehow able to escape.

Paramedics later arrived on the scene where they later pronounced Officer Perpall dead.

Mr. Ferguson said, I also wish to say that there is a person of interest that we are talking to, and hopefully from talking to this person, we are able to bring some resolve to this investigation.”

Commodore Bethel described Perpall as a hardworking, dedicated man, who has certainly left his mark in the RBDF.

He added that Perpall was a Peacekeeper, serving overseas in Haiti with the United Nations.

Not too long ago, Perpall also was a part of a team that adopted the cemetery of the British Legion, investing a lot of time into modernizing the property.

This, he said, was a reflection of Perpall’s heart and his commitment to service.

Responding to multiple speculations circulating on social media, Commordore Bethel said, “I think theyare doing more harm than good.

“It’s very irresponsible and it dampens the morale of those who want to do better. So, I encourage all of those in the social media world to act responsibly, and as mentioned by the Commissioner of Police, let’s stick to the facts.”

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.