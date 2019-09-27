Bahamas Real Estate Association (BREA) President Christine Wallace-Whitefield said she was not able to see how Hurricane Dorian has affected the housing market, as the market needed time to settle and the recovery process had been done.

She advised homeowners to wait and observe the housing situation in Abaco and Grand Bahama.

“I just want them not to rush into a decision because if they start making that rash decision of selling their property, then it might end up bringing the market down,” she explained.

“The Bahamas is a sort after country. Many people globally want to come and buy properties. We’ve got second homeowners that want to come in.

“I just want them to take their time and breath and think about this.

“BREA has licensed brokers and agents that are here, that are willing to speak to you if you need to talk to them and ask them about the market.”

