Officials clearing up some recent misinformation about valsartan, a drug used to treat high blood pressure.

Novartis (the original manufacturer of valsartan) issued a letter stating that the recall did not affect all brands of the drug.

In several countries batches of Valsartan and Valsartan HCT film-coated tablets that do not meet with international quality standards have been recalled.

The company said the quality assessments confirmed impurities in some batches of these products manufactured by an external supplier.

Novartis said it wishes to emphasize that the active ingredient detected with the impurity is not used in the manufacturing process of Diovan, Codiovan, Exforge, Exforge HCT and Vymada, and can confirm that none of these batches have been imported and/or distributed in the countries of this region.

The company added that the safety of their patients is and will remain their top priority.