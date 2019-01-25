Shadow Minister for Transport Glenys Hanna-Martin thinks the government should not put the redevelopment and management of the Prince George Wharf in the hands of foreigners.

Her comments come as Tourism Minister Dionisio D’ Aguilar Announced that the government is about to enter an agreement for the redevelopment and management of the Prince George Wharf.

Mrs. Hanna- Martin added that the government ought not to relinquish control of the country’s premier cruise port to foreign investors.

She said, “the government is aware of the following: one, Prince George Dock is the premiere gateway by sea into our country; two, Prince George Dock is one of the world’s busiest Cruise Ports and a critical engine of our national economy; and three the busiest Cruise Ports in the world are all publicly owned and operated and not placed in the hands of private and definitely not foreign hands.

The Englerston MP further opined that the government should “ review the models of public ownership and management pursued by the other busy cruise ports worldwide and undertakes the redevelopment of Prince George Dock under the auspices of the Bahamian people.

“It is not in the best interest of the Bahamian people to transfer operational control of this infrastructure, vital to the economic well- being of the Bahamian people to third parties and under no circumstances to a foreign entity,” she said.

In October last year, the Tourism Minister announced that the government has released to public domain the request for a proposal for the Prince George dock.

He said that the redevelopment will transform the Prince George Wharf into a premier cruise destination in the Caribbean.

Around 3.6 million cruise passengers visit the Bahamas yearly, and the Tourism Minister said the Port is expected to be redeveloped by 2022.