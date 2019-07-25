Two Haitians and three Bahamians were charged in the Magistrateâ€™s Court on Wednesday with conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretense and intent to commit a fraudulent marriage.

It is alleged that Bridnay Johnson and Bernard Musgrove, both 19, Willy Exama and Ansele Nicolas, both 24, and 48-year-old Bradley Smith tried to commit fraud to obtain a marriage license and a spouse permit.

It is also alleged that they were involved in abetment to commit fraud and abetment to commit a fraudulent marriage.

According to police, the incidents took place on May 21 and June 11 at the Registrar Generalâ€™s Department.

They pleaded not guilty to all charges and chose to have their trials heard in the Magistrateâ€™s Court.

Smith was also charged with aiding and vetting a fraudulent marriage.

They were not granted bail and advised by Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux of their rights to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

They are scheduled to return to court on October 3.

