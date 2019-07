Two Haitians and three Bahamians were charged in the Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday with conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretense and intent to commit a fraudulent marriage.

It is alleged that Bridnay Johnson and Bernard Musgrove, both 19, Willy Exama and Ansele Nicolas, both 24, and 48-year-old Bradley Smith tried to commit fraud to obtain a marriage license and a spouse permit.

It is also alleged that they were involved in abetment to commit fraud and abetment to commit a fraudulent marriage.

According to police, the incidents took place on May 21 and June 11 at the Registrar General’s Department.

They pleaded not guilty to all charges and chose to have their trials heard in the Magistrate’s Court.

Smith was also charged with aiding and vetting a fraudulent marriage.

They were not granted bail and advised by Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux of their rights to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

They are scheduled to return to court on October 3.