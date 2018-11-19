A Haitian national was charged with one count each of making a false declaration for marriage, possession of false documents, uttering a false document, fraud by false pretenses, and attempted fraud by false pretenses.Â

Adilus Jacques, 36, of Mount Royal Avenue was arraigned last week, before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on all five counts.

The court heard how on Tuesday July 2, 2015, the accused being concerned with others in New Providence, knowingly made a fake declaration to a local marriage officer for the purpose of procuring a marriage license.

Â It was further alleged that on the same date, the accused – with the intent to deceive – had in his possession and with the intent to defraud, uttered a marriage certificate bearing the names Perdisha Russell and Adilus Jacques, knowing the same to be false.

Jacques also obtained a marriage certificate by means of false pretenses.

On August 27, 2015, the accused also attempted to obtain a spousal permit from the Department of Immigration by means of false pretenses.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Jacques was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until January 31, 2019.Â