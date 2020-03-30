Cherika Johnson, Journal Staff Writer

As the new 24 hour curfew began on Tuesday, Bahamians flocked to grocery stores for essential items.

When Bahama Journal’s news team arrived at Quality Supermarket, Cable Beach, a line wrapped the plaza as shoppers waited on the outside, practicing the six feet distancing order.

Distance markers were painted on the outside of the store to indicate where shoppers should stand.

The same could be seen at the City Market, Cable Beach, as shoppers waited to be allowed inside to shop.

Shopper Indira Coleby said she has been abiding by the social distancing order as outlined by the government, adding that she had no anxiety or fear.

“I’ve been pretty much on lockdown, staying indoors. I am a teacher, so I’ve been off from school since the 16th of March. I’ve been keeping to myself, social distancing. My family is following the rules set by the prime minister, just going out to get the necessary items,” she said.

Chris, another shopper, encouraged Bahamians to heed the warnings by government officials.

“I’ve been here at Quality Market for about half an hour. I haven’t had an anxiety yet. But the sooner people stay at home and listen, and wash their hands, the sooner we can get back outside,” he said.

When asked how his family was coping with the new curfew, Chris said they were managing.

“By the end of the week I’m sure we’ll be climbing walls. It’s going to be spring break the 31st of March. We’re all going to be running on the beach,” he added.

As the news team continue its drive around Nassau, the streets were noticeably empty and few cars were seen driving along thoroughfares.

At the Phoenix Supermarket, South Beach, shoppers queued outside of the store, waiting to be let in.

However, shoppers were not practicing the social distancing order of standing six feet apart, although the distance markers were indicated.

Police officers, on patrol in the area, stopped by the store to ensure managers enforced the order.

A manager then assured officers that he would place someone on the outside to ensure shoppers adhered to the order.

On Monday, Dr. Minnis mandated that businesses enact distancing markers to ensure social distancing, while permitting one person into the store for every 30 square feet of store space.

He said grocery stores must also enforce special shopping times for seniors.