In wake of the Department of Social Services celebrating its fifth annual Motivational Seminar, Minister of Social Services Melanie Griffin is stressing that the department remains focused on tackling one of its major issues – homelessness.

Mrs. Griffin, who spoke to the media recently, said while Bahamians should be proud of how far the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has bought the less fortunate and the disabled throughout the years, the government remains challenged.

“It’s been a challenge providing shelters for persons, and that is because of course we went into a recession, which we’re still just in the residual stages,” she said.

While the minister says the department has been given a whole lot of funding, she says, “There’s certainly never (going to be) enough for the work we have before us.”

She made note of the department’s biggest upcoming project, known as the “Multi-service Facility.”

The center is for adults with developmental disabilities and Minister Griffin calls this a “major commitment” to those with disabilities.

“I can tell you there’s no government who has worked hard on behalf of persons with disabilities and leveling the playing field for them,” she said.

“This government has really done a lot for the disabled, but we need and we must and we will continue to do a lot more.”