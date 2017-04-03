The probability of the Bahamas Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) getting cancelled under the Free National Movement is very real, according to Agriculture Minister V. Alfred Gray.

His comments came during his remarks Saturday evening addressing scores of Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) supporters in Marsh Harbour, Abaco.

Mr. Gray added his source is none other than the Free National Movement leader himself.

“[Dr. Minnis] told me that if he ever became the prime minister he will close BAMSI, now you don’t need to be smart to know that BAMSI is the best thing to have happened to the production of food in this country and to go back to nothingness.

“If he tells me that as the minister responsible, I guarantee you if they miss and win BAMSI will be history,” Mr. Gray said.

Earlier this year, Mr. Gray revealed that BAMSI has produced over 20,000 cases of bananas, over 8,000 cases of papayas, and despite the set-back brought about by Hurricane Matthew, BAMSI is recovering, and is now producing; tomatoes, onions, citrus, livestock, coconuts, pineapples, peanuts, and much more, and in the process.

Mr. Gray further noted that many have been empowered whether through education or employment, noting that because of the institute nearly 200 Bahamians, many from the island of Andros have been employed.

Last week, via a press statement Dr. Minnis said the FNM would fix BAMSI and “get it right”.

Last month, the FNM implied the PLP was abusing its power by using taxpayer dollars to advertise their re-election campaign, specifically on a BAMSI ad with the PLP’s logo at the bottom.

The minister then shifted his attack from the opposition to the press. Saying he feels the media does not do a good job highlighting the government’s accomplishments.

Taking it a step further, he singled out a local daily for what he perceived as unfair coverage.

“You know what I observed too, we don’t get any credit in the press these days and I don’t care if they’re here.

“They don’t give the PLP and the government coverage for nothing we do that is positive, nothing.

“Don’t look for The Guardian to give you any coverage. I remember when they were criticizing the leader of the FNM about being corrupt, now because one of the leaders of The Guardian has a brother in race everything about Minnis is positive,” Mr. Gray said.

Mr. Gray referring to the Managing Editor of The Nassau Guardian Candia Dames, whose brother is former Deputy Commissioner and current Free National Movement candidate for the Mt. Moriah constituency Marvin Dames.