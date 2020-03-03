The sale of the Grand Lucayan Resort in Grand Bahama was finalized on Monday morning, promising employment for Bahamians.

The government signed a heads of agreement for the sale with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and the ITM group

“Three thousand direct and indirect jobs will be created through this investment. This investment will create additional employment opportunities for Bahamians in construction jobs as well as in operational positions at both the hotel property and the port property,” Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said.

The $250 million investment project is expected to save jobs, bring cruise ships to the island and create business opportunities for Bahamians.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson said the closure of the resort on Grand Bahama was one of the first issues confronting the government, after being sworn into office.

But Dr. Minnis said this development will provide a better guest experience and increase traffic growth to the island.

“The benefits to Grand Bahama include capital investment, employment opportunities for Bahamian workers in the tourism and construction industries, increase commerce for local businesses in the Port Lucaya Market Place and beyond. Taxi drivers and tour operations and increased revenue to enable the government to support infrastructural programs,” he said.

Dr. Minnis said the revitalization of the Grand Bahama International Airport is in discussions.

“We are discussing the best way possible to redevelop the Grand Bahama International Airport, making it a world-class airport.

This will require a significant investment,” he said.

Major highlights of the development, according to Dr. Minnis, include pools, lagoons and inland water-ways that will support water park activities, beach restoration, an artificial reef construction and food and beverage pavilions, night clubs, a duty-free shopping plaza and other facilities.

