Police in Grand Bahama recording its first homicide for the year on that island when police were called to a shooting incident on New Year’s night

According to police reports shortly after 11 pm on Monday, police were called to Gladstone Terrace where they discovered the body of a male with gunshot wounds.

The lifeless body of the male was reported by EMS personnel to have no signs of life, when they were called to the scene.

Although police did not officially identify the deceased, this Journal understands that the male victim is Joel Augustine.

Police are actively investigating the matter while appealing to the general public for any information that can assist with their investigations.

This homicide is the first for Grand Bahama and the first for the country this year.

Meantime police in Murphy’s Town, Abaco, recovered an illegal firearm on Sunday.

Reports are that shortly after 4pm New Year’s Eve, officers acting on information, went to an area off the S.C Bootle Highway, near that settlement’s Fish Fry site, in Murphy’s Town and discovered a silver and brown pistol.

No arrests were made on the discovery and investigations are ongoing.