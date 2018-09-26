The government is set to meet with Webshop gaming house representatives this week to discuss the merits of the injunction currently in the Supreme Court.

This came from Attorney General Carl Bethel who said they need time to get their case together before having this meeting.

“We were hoping to hold one on Monday, but that didn’t transpire but hopefully sometime this week we are going to have a meeting,” the AG said.

Following the last court hearing Supreme Court Justice Indra Charles recommended that both parties sit and discuss the merits of the case.

Legal representative for TIG Investments, Wayne Munroe QC said that as of last week there were outstanding correspondents from before the court case to which the government never responded to.

He added that Justice Charles can make the recommendation, but cannot force the government to do anything.

The Attorney General added that before meeting they first needed to marshal their case should the need arise.

He said, “as of last week we didn’t meet because we were trying to marshal our case and get in position all of the things that we needed done in order to present our case should the need arise.”

The AG stressed that the opposing side should understand that they needed the time to get their case together and now they are in a position to sit down and have a discussion.

Mr. Munroe added that their main issue with the taxes is that no consultation was made on these taxes which he termed discriminatory.

Even after the government decides on a proper percentage on the sliding scale tax, Mr. Munroe said they will still feel the tax is discriminatory.

Both sides are expected to meet back in court on October 5th.