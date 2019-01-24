Prime Minister Doctor Hubert Minnis yesterday along with National Security Minister Marvin Dames signed a contract with Shotspotter Technology in an effort to enhance the country’s crime fighting skills.

The Prime Minister expressed the view that fighting crime is about “making people feel safer in their homes, on the streets, in their cars, in their businesses and in public spaces”.

He added that the contract signing may help to significantly reduce crime and make the country’s homes and streets safer.

He said, “this advanced technology is expected to aid in further decreasing gun violence and homicides.”

He added, “Shotspotter Technology has the capacity to increase gun-fire awareness by 500 percent. It will utilize acoustic technology to identify when and where a gunshot is fired. This will lead to the more precise detection and location of incidents.”

The prime minister indicated that Shotspotter Technology is expected to come on stream before the end of this first quarter.

After completing the necessary research, Minister Marvin Dames said that he is pleased to be partnering with Shotspotter Technology.

He added that evidence shows in the United States this technology aided in the reduction of gunshot violence in crime-ridden cities like Chicago, where police are reporting double digit decreases in murders and shootings.

The project is expected to cost the country $1.9 million over a three-year period.