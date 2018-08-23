The government of the Bahamas has made a $10 million deposit for the purchase of The Grand Lucayan Hotel in Freeport, Grand Bahama. Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis made the announcement after he and a delegation toured property, yesterday.

The Prime Minister told reporters the deposit for the purchase of the 65-million-dollar hotel has already been made, the agreement of sale signed, and the government hopes to complete the purchase of the hotel within the next 30 days.

However, the Prime Minister said he wants to send a strong message to his cabinet and parliamentary colleagues from Grand Bahama, not to get any ideas.

“We are holding the hotel to preserve and protect the economy of Grand Bahama,” he said.

“Once a sale is available, this hotel goes as soon as possible, we would like to sell it.

“I do not want my cabinet colleagues to come forth with their list saying these are my 10 constituents I need hired, these are my 20, it won’t happen.

“So you’ve heard it from the horse’s mouth, it won’t happen. Don’t bring your list.

“If the manager accepts the list, that manager will be fired. So no list Kwasi, no list Michael, we are not in that business.

“But as the Memories [hotel] is opened, you can bring your list because then you’ll need more staff.

“But your list should be fair, your list should consist of Bahamians,” he said.

When asked if he thought the price tag was too much, the Prime Minister said, “when we’re talking about the lives of an individual and the economy of an entire nation, I don’t think you can put a cost on that.

“You’re talking about the demise of Grand Bahama, you walk through the market, you’ve seen individuals were near tears; with the pain and the suffering they’ve gone through, and now how happy they are that there’s some form of hope coming forth for them.”

The Prime Minister said the government would like to see Bahamians purchase the hotel, reiterating the fact that the government does not intend to run the hotel, but to save the jobs of the 400 hundred Grand Bahamians who work there.

All information regarding the deal, the Prime Minister said will be presented in a complete report when parliament resumes.