The country’s making strides in implementing renewable energy strategies which according to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, will save Bahamians money in paying electricity bills.

This, he said, would lead to more disposable income for Bahamians as well,

as the government’s planning to invest up to $170 million in a solarized project which will see the establishment of commercial solar operations through the Bahamas.

“We proposed to expand small scale solar production here in New Providence.

“Our goal is to capitalize on the makeup of our archipelago of islands by generating a substantial amount of solar energy on our Family Islands, which has ample land and relatively low populations,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister noted that last year, the government spent $761 million in oil imports for local consumption. This he noted could be reduced with solar energy.

He assured that this will have a significant impact on family islands.

“Family Islands solar generations will have a significant impact on the islands of which it is deployed.

“This will reduce the cost of electricity nationwide, as the level of effective subsidies to those islands by BPL will decrease when smaller generating plants with limited economies of scale, which will not have to be utilized as much,” Dr. Minnis said.

The Prime Minister asserts that he is confident this project will improve the standard of living on the Family Islands.

