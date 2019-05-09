National Security Minister, Marvin Dames, said with the tremendous pressure on law enforcement officers, the government is looking at ways to continue to provide support, that they’re taken care of and that their interest as a whole is being addressed.

Mr. Dames made the comment, when asked by this Journal, following two violent incidents involving Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Officers, if their actions speak to the caliber of individuals allowed to join the military.

On April, 28, Petty Officer Philip Perpall was gunned down while in the guard house on the Government House grounds.

The alleged gunman, a fellow RBDF officer, was recently charged in a Magistrate’s Court for the crime.

Days after, the RBDF launched an investigation into another incident involving two marines that were in an altercation on Prince George Dock.

Although no details were released by police of the Defence Force, reports of the incident circulated on social media.

In response to the same, Mr. Dames said he is aware of an incident.

“Some incident was reported to me, I believe that that’s in hand. It’s being addressed by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force itself.

When asked if he thought the incidents brings a negative effect to the force. Mr. Dames said that everyone has flaws that needs improvement.

“Unfortunately, you know our agencies are only a microcosm of our wider society. After having said that these things happen in agencies around the world.

“I mean law enforcement officers are not perfect and so we recognize that.

“We are going to all have our flaws from time to time. We have to look at ways where we can work to improve those,” Mr. Dames said

He further reiterated that steps are being taken to address the process of recruiting, a position taken some time back.

“We have taken a stance, certainly since coming into office, to pay closer attention to the Human Resource component. We’ve been focusing on recruitment and looking at the way we recruit and looking at how persons are selected.

“We’re looking at psychological testing, we’ve been looking at any battery of testing to ensure that at the end of the day we select the best among them, those who offer themselves for these agencies,” Mr. Dames said.

He then stressed that officers a lot of pressure and committed that the government is looking into finding solutions.

“After having said that, you know law enforcement officers, in particular, they endure a lot of pressures and stress.

“This is a highly stressful job and we know that with that will come from time to time situations that certainly put tremendous pressure on these individuals.

“And, so we just need to find a way to continue to provide the support necessary to ensure that these persons are looked after, they’re taken care of and their interest as a whole is addressed by the government and so we’re looking at these things,” Mr. Dames said.